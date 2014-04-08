50 Cent ft. Joe – “Big Rich Town” [VIDEO]

2014 may be the year that 50 Cent returns to prominence because of sheer will power and work ethic alone. As the mogul preps his Animal Ambition LP for a June release, he’s simultaneously working on the STARZ original series, Power, which he’s executive producing and has an acting role in.

Since there has to be a musical component to the show, Fif returns with “Big Rich Town,” featuring Joe, from the official soundtrack.

According to 50 Cent, the show is based on a New York City drug dealer who aspires to go the legit route by entering the nightclub business. “Sometimes when you’re ready to get out of things, the people you around you aren’t,” the Queens rapper explained to DJ Drama without revealing many details.

“Big Rich Town” echoes that sentiment. Paired with director Eif Rivera’s shots of NYC, the cut could be an extremely influential promotional piece.

See the clip for “Big Rich Town” below.

—

Photo: Facebook/50 Cent