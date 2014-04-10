Drake Clears Up UConn Bandwagon Fan Slander On ESPN [VIDEO]

When it’s all said and done, Drake could make the Guinness World Book of Records for being the most triumphant, yet consistent victim of slander the world’s ever seen. Yesterday, the Toronto rapper cleared up the slanderous accusations saying that he’s a bandwagon Kentucky Wildcats fan who switched sides after their NCAA national championship game lost.

Drizzy clarified the discrepancy on NBA Countdown Wednesday night (April 9). “But you know I want to clear something up,” the OVO founder said in reference to a photo he took with UConn alum and NBA guard Richard “Rip” Hamilton.

“He was wearing a UConn shirt. I was wearing a James Young Kentucky shirt, but the James Young logo looks like a ‘U,'” the future ESPYs host continued before saying that he’s a proud Wildcats supporter.

Was Drake’s answer good enough for you? Stream the clip below and give us your thoughts in the comments.

Photo: YouTube