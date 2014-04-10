CLOSE
Beyoncé Shows Off Her Flawless Body While Vacationing With Jay Z [PHOTOS]

Beyoncé and Jay Z went on another one of their swanky vacations where, of course, Mrs. Carter modestly approached the camera and showed off those thirst-worthy curves in ways only she can.

The “Drunk in Love” diva took to her traffic-heavy Tumblr page and shared a slew of fun-filled photos from her and Hov’s latest getaway alongside baby Blue Ivy.

The Houston-native is seen sporting two-piece body suits, curls and some shades at spot locations throughout her excursion in the Dominican Republic. In some photos, she’s captured frolicking in the sands and waters, while in others she’s laid back with her boo, basking in their awesomeness as it wafts in the winds. Everybody ain’t able.

Photos: Beyoncé/TUmbr

