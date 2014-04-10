Big Sean Dropped Too Controlling Naya Rivera After Couples Counseling

Yesterday (April 9), Big Sean announced that his wedding to Glee actress Naya Rivera was a no-go. Details are emerging about what led to the break up, and sources say the G.O.O.D. Music rapper changed his mind after couple therapy made him realize she was too controlling.

Reports TMZ:

Our sources say Naya demanded to know where he was at all times and would threaten him by saying things like, “If you don’t listen to what I say, I’ll ruin your career.” We’re told she was suspicious whenever Sean was with other women and would work herself up into jealous rages … once breaking an expensive lamp during a rampage in his home. We’re also told Big Sean and Naya went to couples counseling — which apparently worked because Sean realized how much he HATED being a couple … and decided to get the hell out.

It was better that Sean make that move now, rather than later. Nevertheless, pettiness as already creeping in with Rivera reportedly accusing Big Sean of pilfering a Rolex from her home. However, Sean allegedly maintains that it was never her watch, he just let her borrow it sometimes.

Somebody has gotta let that hurt go.

—

Photo: Terry Richardson