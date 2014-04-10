Asher Roth – “The World Is Not Enough” [VIDEO]

Creating an album is a grueling process that often leaves leftover tracks sitting on a hard drive somewhere. Luckily, Asher Roth is in a giving mood, as he delivers a visual for “The World Is Not Enough.”

The fact that this record won’t appear on the former XXL Freshman’s upcoming Retrohash LP has no bearing on its quality. A soulful sample inspires Roth to spit some social commentary with vigor. His powerful messaging comes with imagery of anarchy both in the United States and foreign countries.

Needless to say that we’re in awe that “The World Is Not Enough” didn’t make the official Retrohash tracklist. But that could be an indication of better music when the album releases on April 22. Pre-order it via iTunes.

Peep the video for “The World Is Not Enough” below.

