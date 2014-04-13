Watch Nas Bring Out Jay Z & Diddy At Coachella

While OutKast was the talk of Coachella on Friday night, Saturday also had its share of Hip-Hop star power with Nas bringing out Jay Z and Diddy to help him close his set, and the evening.

Reports Miss Info:

Nas’ 43-minute set kicked off with the Queensbridge MC performing his critically-acclaimed debut album in its entirety from beginning to end. From “The Genesis” to “Represent,” the 40-year-old rapper had viewers entertained as wore a hoody, jacket, and had a full Hennessy bottle in hand.

During “The World Is Yours,” Nas cut the song short as one-time foe Jay Z appeared on stage to perform his 1995-cut “Dead Presidents.” Keeping the 90s theme going, the two rap kings kept the music going as Jay Z performed “Where I’m From.” After finishing the final Illmatic-cut in “It Ain’t Hard To Tell,” Nas went into a bonus mini-set of classics including “Made You Look” and “Hate Me Now,” as Diddy and his Champagne bottle brought the rap theatrics to a high level.

Nas would close the night with his Stillmatic single, “One Mic.”