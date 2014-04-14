Eminem & Rihanna Perform “Monster” At 2014 MTV Movie Awards [VIDEO]

Eminem and Rihanna were Hip-Hop’s sole representers on stage at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards. The duo performed their multi-platinum collaboration, “Monster,” from the rapper’s The Marshall Mathers LP 2.

The song best fits the MTV crowd, so it had the place rocking and singing along to the singer’s catchy chorus. Their performance was a preview of what Em and Rih Rih will bring audiences on their three-city summer tour. Of course, there will be a lot of their solo hits in between.

Eminem and Rihanna embark on “The Monster Tour,” which hits New York, Los Angeles, and Detroit some time in August. Peep the footage from the superstars’ MTV Movie Awards performance in the visual below.

