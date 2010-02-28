Ja Rule Hosts Birthday Party, Preps New Album

Despite what may be an impending prison sentence, Ja Rule is making the most of the New Year with a birthday party and new album.

As previously reported a federal judge chose not to dismiss a gun possession charge against him and he’ll have to appear in court in March to face the music.

Although he could face 3 ½ years behind bars for the charge, Ja’s moving on and throwing himself a birthday party.

Taking place March 3 at Quo nightclub in NYC, Ja’s party will boast music from Power 105’s DJ Self, Power 105’s DJ Will and DJ Mike Neeze.

Ja is currently recruiting a lineup of celebrities to attend the festivities.

Along with the party, Ja is planning to release a new album.

Titled Venni Vetti Vecci 2010, the album will be released this summer under his Mpire Records label.

In the meantime, die hard Ja fans can download his Rule York mixtape and catch him in “Just Another Day” alongside Wood Harris, Jamie Hector, Clifton Powell and Big Daddy Kane.