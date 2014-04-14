Beyoncé Details Surprise Coachella Appearance In Artsy Pics [PHOTOS]

Tumblr has become an interesting platform for superstar singer Beyoncé to give fans a piece of her personal life. Just this past weekend, an Outkast reunion, Nas’ Jay Z-assisted performance, and a host of other amazing acts set to blaze the Coachella stage was enough to inspire an appearance from Mrs. Carter, who had her camera in tow.

When in Rome, or the Coachella festival in the case, it’s important to embrace the culture around you. That said, Queen Bey’s latest batch of photos have a lot more of a hipster vibe. Hov was also with her wearing an inexplicable bandana over his face at times, but that’s neither here nor there.

Get a behind the scenes look of Beyoncé’s 2014 Coachella experience, including an impromptu time on stage with sister Solange, in the gallery on the following pages.

—

Photo: Beyoncé/Tumblr

