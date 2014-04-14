Lil Boosie Performs For 1st Time Since Release From Jail [VIDEO]

For the first time since his formal release from jail, Lil Boosie set things off on stage Friday when he kicked off his tour in Nashville, TN.

After some setbacks, Lil Boosie has been given the green light to perform around the world his newest acts. Boosie performed his first post-jail concert at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on Friday night (April 11).

Before a buzzing crowd, Bad Azz hurdled through fan faves like “Devils,” “Exciting,” “My Struggle” and “Set It Off.”

In the video clip below, see the Baton Rouge-native perform a live rendition of his street anthem classic “Set It Off,” while Young Buck joins him in the following clip on the next page.

