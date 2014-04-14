Alicia Keys ft. Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell – “It’s On Again” [VIDEO]

Alicia Keys returns to the scene today with the official video treatment to “It’s On Again,” featuring Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell Williams and, renowned film composer Hans Zimmer.

The superhero anthem, which will appear on the official motion picture soundtrack The Amazing Spider-Man 2, is action-packed and captures the energy of the upcoming film with snippets of footage.

“I’m very excited to be a part of such a powerful collaboration with Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell Williams and Hans Zimmer,” Keys told MTV News. “This is the next chapter in the ‘Spider-Man’ legacy and we really feel ‘It’s On Again’ captures the experience, the story — and most importantly — the meaning behind the film, which is that we all have the potential to be extraordinary. There’s a little bit of a super hero in all of us.”

Watch Alicia Keys, K. Dot and Skateboard P do their thing in the video below. Let us know what you think in the comments at the bottom.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack is due out on April 22, while the film hits theaters May 2.

Photo: YouTube