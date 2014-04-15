Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Season 3 Drama-Filled With Plenty Of Turmoil [VIDEO]

Everyone’s favorite guilty pleasure, drama-filled reality series, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, is returning at full throttle this Spring.

Apart from Kirk giving his child with Rasheeda a paternity test, newly added cast members Waka Flocka Flame and fiancée Tammy make their debut on the show. Yung Joc, who now dates Karlie Redd, is also a part of the new season.

Stevie J and Joseline seem to be adjusting to the married life, while Mimi and her boyfriend Nikko make a sex tape that subsequently gets “leaked.”

If the headliners are indicative of what’s in store for the new season, viewers are in for one bumpy ride. Take a look at the trailer and look forward to the show, which premieres May 5 on VH1.

Photo: YouTube