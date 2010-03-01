Game Not Allowed to Diss 50 Cent On “The R.E.D. Album”?!?!

Now that Game has officially become the Doctor’s Advocate once again and made his return alongside Dr. Dre on Aftermath records, the two have been steadily working on both of their upcoming projects together.

Apparently, there have come to be some stipulations in regards to Game and his upcoming album The R.E.D. Album, as delegated by Dre.

Sources are reporting that Game will not be allowed to throw any disses at 50 Cent on the album. Their original falling out was allegedly, in part, due to the beef that had brewed between Game and 50 after he was kicked out of G-Unit.

Well, if that’s not what we call being “sonned” than what is?

This would, however, go to show that Dre isn’t actually teaming with Game again to deliver a bitter jab towards 50 as some may have speculated before.

Rumors have been circulating that the relationship between 50 Cent and Dre isn’t what the media portrays and it is only through Eminem why the two are able to co-exist. I

n regards to such statements, neither side has issued a statement, but Dre working on Before I Self Destruct and 50 reportedly on Detox should be an indication that the two are playing nice.