Big Sean Cheated On Naya Rivera With Her Glee Cast Mate?

Big Sean reportedly cheated on his now ex-fiancée, Naya Rivera, with one of her Glee cast members – the alleged reason their engagement has been called off.

The G.O.O.D. Music rapper was thought to have called off their engagement due to Rivera’s “controlling” ways. Her bouts of jealousy coupled with threats of ruining Big Sean’s rap career ultimately put an end to the seemingly happy pair.

Today, we learn their relationship’s downfall may be due to Sean’s infidelity – smashing the homie.

According to Blind Gossip:

It is hurtful when your fiancé cheats on you. It is even more hurtful when it’s with someone you know. This pretty television Actress found hookup text messages between her Fiance… and one of her television colleagues! She screamed at The Fiancé about why – of all the people in the world – why would he f*ck around with one of her colleagues? The Fiance couldn’t even deny it. The evidence was right there on his phone.

If the story is accurate, two standout questions come to mind: which Glee actress is the culprit? And, since the rapper broke the cardinal role of smashing the homie, could Big Sean cheating with a close associate affect Glee for the worse?

Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.

—

Photo: WENN