Cam’ron To Put Out A New EP Every Month [PHOTOS]

Cam’ron, poster child for Harlem World, discussed a myriad of topics in his latest cover story with Mass Appeal. From the Dipset team to setting fashion trends to releasing new music, Killa Cam detailed just how he plans to set himself apart from the industry rat pack.

Though it’s time-consuming enough to prep and debut a full LP every year, Cam’ron explained how he plans to release an EP, one after the other, every first of the month. A scheme the New York MC talked about prior as he touched on today’s music industry.

“Music has changed and it’s always fun, but I like to make money while I’m making music, so I just had to figure out a new strategy,” said Cam. “Things are changing and if you don’t change with the times you gon get stuck in the past.” The Dipset general went on to detail said strategy. “I’ve been working on this thing called ‘The First of the Month.’ I’m putting out an EP every month with a 30-minute episode so you’re not waiting a year or more for the next album.”

Cam’ron stands valiantly on the cover of Mass Appeal Issue 54, as you’ll see in the photo below, with more on the following page. Check out behind the scenes footage from the cover shoot in the video player by clicking through the gallery, and read full story on Mass Appeal Issue 54, out now.

Photo: Mass Appeal

