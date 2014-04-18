Jay Z Gives Beyonce A Lift On Motorcycle [PHOTOS]

It looks like Jay Z switched from a driver and a luxury whip and to a motorcycle with Beyoncé riding on the back, while wearing what looks like a wedding dress, in a recent photo. The currently uncredited photo appears to be from a video shoot, but exactly what visual is currently all speculation.

Reports Hip Hop N More:

Yesterday, Beyoncé and Jay Z were spotted shooting a new video in the High Desert in Los Angeles. The photo above has surfaced of Jay and his wife on a bike, all dressed up which fans are speculating is either for the ‘Part II (On The Run)’ music video or some sort of backdrop video for their upcoming rumored joint tour.

Hova was also in LA to announce that the Budweiser Made In America festival will be going down in Los Angeles and Philadelphia this year.

Photo: Hip Hop N More, Instagram

