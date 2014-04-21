50 Cent ft. Styles P, Prodigy & Kidd Kidd – “Chase The Paper” [VIDEO]

50 Cent is no stranger to getting at a dollar and that’s the messaging on his latest Animal Ambition release, “Chase The Paper.” The track, which features Styles P, Prodigy, and Kidd Kidd, also comes with an accompanying visual.

The Queens rapper and company spit rhymes about their desire for capital, while their bike riding brethren do tricks on dirt bikes. Viewers will also spot a few fly whips in the clip, as to further accentuate the rappers’ affluent bars. Other than the censored lyrics, the treatment is a smooth watch. Don’t expect any intricate plots, though.

Look for 50’s Animal Ambition LP to hit retailers June 3. Until then, peep the visual for “Chase The Paper” below, as well as small screen adaptations for records like “Hustler” and “Big Rich Town.”

Photo: MTV