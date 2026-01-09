Disney, Lucasfilm & Lego Team Up To let You Blow Up The Death Star On The Sphere During CES

PATRICK T. FALLON / Star Wars / The Sphere / Lego / Disney / Lucasfilm

Imagine using The Sphere in Las Vegas as your television screen while gaming. Well, that has become a reality during CES.

Lego Group, Disney Consumer Products, and Lucasfilm used their force powers to make something incredible happen on Wednesday night as tech enthusiasts flooded Las Vegas for the CES (Consumer Electronics Show) convention.

The “Exosphere” at The Sphere entertainment venue was transformed into a giant screen on which lucky individuals could play a live video game centered on the iconic Death Star run from the first Star Wars film.

Deadline reports the game was created by Sphere Studios, working alongside LEGO and Disney, to help promote LEGO’s recently announced Smart Play system, which debuted at CES.

The LEGO Game Allows You To Relive The Star Wars Trench Run

The video game allows guests to put on a Rebel pilot helmet, sit in the cockpit of a life-size LEGO X-Wing starfighter with a functioning R2-D2 droid, and embark on the iconic “trench run” to blow up the Death Star.

Among execs and other notables who got to enjoy the experience was New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, who shared the moment in the video shared on social media.

“Dressing up as Anakin Skywalker at my childhood birthday party,” adding that his on-field look is “inspired by his character. … Tonight, I felt like a kid again, stepping into the giant LEGO X-Wing and lighting up the Las Vegas skyline in honor of my favorite movies,” Dart said in a statement.

Now, if you had to ask us what the purpose of The Spere is, we would have to point to this activation.