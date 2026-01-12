Subscribe
Young Thug Wins Back Seized Cars, Jewelry & $149K Cash

The guns will not be returned to him as part of his plea deal.

Published on January 12, 2026
Young Thug & Friends: A Benefit Concert - Atlanta, GA
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Young Thug is starting off 2026 with a legal win. A judge ordered that some of his prized property and a hefty amount of money be returned to him.

As per XXL Magazine Young Thug has received some good news about his recent legal issues. On Wednesday, Jan. 7 Judge Paige Reese Whitaker issued a final decision in the forfeiture case tied to his RICO arrest. “The Court finds that the plain language of statute requires that Claimants’ property be returned promptly, free of liens and encumbrances,” her ruling reads. “The State has not identified any authority that would allow it to retain custody of the property where the forfeiture complaint has been dismissed and now the State’s appeal of that dismissal has been dismissed.”

This is not the first time Young Thug’s legal team has requested that his items be returned to him. Back in August his lawyer Brian Steele successfully secured a favorable decision from the judge but the state filed appeal. This is the same motion that Whitaker eventually dismissed this week. Included in the state haul are various pieces of jewelry and $149,427 in cash. Also a fleet of 10 different automobiles ranging from a Lamborghini to a Dodge Durango. The authorities also retrieved multiple firearms but those will not be returned to Young Thug as part of his plea deal.

Young Thug was originally arrested in May 2022 as part of a sweeping RICO indictment brought by Fulton County prosecutors, who accused him and members of his YSL collective of operating as a criminal street gang. The case stretched on for more than two years and became one of the most closely watched trials in recent Georgia history. In October 2024, Thug ultimately reached a plea agreement that allowed him to avoid prison time in exchange for probation and strict conditions, bringing the long-running saga to an end. With the forfeiture case now dismissed and his seized property ordered returned, this latest ruling marks another step toward closing the chapter on one of the most complex legal battles of his career.




