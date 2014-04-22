Iggy Azalea Stopped Crowdsurfing Due To Perverts Trying To Finger Her [VIDEO]

Iggy Azalea is becoming quite the visible figure in the realm of music and fashion but she had to pump her brakes on bits of crowd participation at her shows. The reason being, her scantily clad Australian frame was continuously becoming the victim of a pervy finger trying to poke into her honey pot and come away with handful of her sticky-icky.

While out in NYC today, April 22 promoting her freshly released debut album The New Classic, Iggy went into detail with Hot 97’s Peter Rosenberg and Old Man Ebro and the preemptive tweets she comes across from the loons planning their debauchery.

“I had to stop [crowdsurfing]; it’s funny ’cause on my tour I’m only doing like 2,000-seaters but we had to put up barriers because people try to finger me,” she admitted to the disc jocks. “I will get like…lurk tweets a week before my show like, ‘I’m about to go to the Iggy Azalea show and I’m going to finger her.’ I see it and I’m like, ‘Please, don’t!’ That’s a violation. I actually don’t like that stuff.”

Although her music isn’t quite as sexually charged as godmother female rappers such as Lil Kim and Foxy Brown, the USA’s first prominent rapper Aussie rapper doesn’t let her looks play second fiddle to her total package. And she does have records titled “New B*tch,” and “P***y” that could give the Uncle Fester fans just enough fuel to run wild with. As it turns out, the girls are just as guilty. Iggy recently performed at The Dinah Shore Weekend, which is the biggest lesbian festival in the world so maybe the ladies got the wrong idea?

Realizing this, Iggy made light of the situation while giving all pervs out there a fair warning. “They’re like, ‘She has a song called ‘P***y’–I know what she wants; she wants these two fingers!’ Buying my album for $12 doesn’t mean you get to finger me when I come to your city.”

Peep the hilarious interview below where Iggy addresses the thwarted finger-banging and gives answers on exactly how “swaggy” Nick Young’s “P” is.

