De La Soul ft. Consequence – “Vocabulary Spills (Remix)” [LISTEN]

Emceeing is officially back in a major way and every well-versed rhymer is taking advantage of. Queens rap king Consequence is back in the mix, helping the De La Soul bunch plant their latest set of Da.I.S.I.E.S. with the “Vocabulary Spills (Remix).“

Every Hip-Hop fan worth their weight in breakbeats can immediately recognize the sample’s reference comes from the legendary Illmatic and the foundation laid is upheld here with all the justice the distinguished English language is served.

Consquence is a rap veteran trapped in a young man’s body so it’s hard to believe that the wordy remix is the first time he and the De La’s have actually recorded together. Their degrees of separation are almost nonexistent, with Q-Tip and A Tribe Called Quest being true-to-the-life family for both sides.

Push play and get an oral history lesson on how the mic was won.

—

Photo: DJ Shiotsu