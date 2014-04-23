J. Cole To Perform The Warm Up On “Dollar & A Dream” Tour

J. Cole released his breakout The Warm Up mixtape five long years ago. And while things have certainly changed for the Roc Nation MC since then (he’s currently the CEO of his own imprint, Dreamville Records, through Interscope Records), he’s dedicated the second annual “Dollar & A Dream” Tour to his longtime fans.

We’re still awaiting actual dates and locales, but the important part of the tour has already been confirmed. Cole will reportedly perform The Warm Up in its entirety. Songs like “Lights Please,” which also appeared on his debut LP, and “Get Up” are sometimes a part of the Grammy nominated rapper’s usual set, but the remainder of the critically acclaimed project gets lost in the fold. But that’ll change in the coming months.

Additionally, J. Cole is gearing up to release Dreamville’s first official release — Bas’ Last Winter album — on April 29.

Peep the official “Dollar & A Dream” tour art below.

