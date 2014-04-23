Future Plans To Release A 2nd Album In 2014 [VIDEO]

Future celebrated the release of his sophomore LP, Honest, yesterday, but if he has it his way, that won’t be the only body of work fans will receive this year. During an interview with V-103 in Atlanta, the rap star revealed plans to dropped his third album this year as well.

The announcement was prompted by a question from host Ryan Cameron, who asked Future what he planned to do with the left over records from the Honest sessions. “I’m saving it for another album. I want to drop two entire albums this year,” the rapper said. “We working on the next one, and I’m going to be able to put the records that didn’t make Honest on that sound, if it fits the album.”

Future noted that music changes daily and so does his feelings and approach to creating, so using old material is conditional on if it makes sense. It’s also up to Epic Records to green light the project, so there’s that too.

Honest is available via iTunes now. Hear Future speak below.

—

Photo: YouTube