The Internets React To Lint-Rolling Drake [PHOTOS]

Drake does things that only Drake would do. While that quality plays largely into his global appeal, it’s also the reason that something as simple as using a lint roller could inspire ample jokes, slander, and the like from the Internets.

First, let’s add some context to the situation. Last night, the OVO rapper sat courtside as his beloved Toronto Raptors took on the Brooklyn Nets in game two of their playoff series. Garbed in black pants, Drake noticed that his trousers could look better, so he tended to them with a lint roller. Of course, you’d have to ask him why he had one of those handy.

As fate would have it, the cameras caught the moment for the whole world to see. And boy, did people react. Fortunately, the Grammy winner has a sense of humor and even acknowledged the joke on his Instagram page.

At this point, if Drake coughs with a bit too much animation, the results could be digitally cataclysmic. After the jump, you’ll find a gallery of tweets dedicated to Drake’s lint rolling fiasco. Give us your thoughts in the comments.

