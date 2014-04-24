Beyoncé Covers TIME Magazine’s “100 Most Influential People In The World” Issue [VIDEO]

Beyoncé Knowles garners another incredible accolade in her illustrious career as a recording artist. Today, she tops TIME magazine’s “100 Most Influential People In The World” while gracing the legendary cover herself.

TIME magazine honored Bey with the 2014 cover – a year after her husband, Jay Z, received his cover when he equally topped TIME’s 100 in 2013.

Mrs. Carter joins a list that includes Pharrell Williams, Miley Cyrus, Barack Obama, Serena Williams and more, but proved to be dominant this year when she released her surprise eponymous fifth studio album. The avant-garde project comes equipped with 14 songs and 17 brilliant pieces of cinematography.

Not only did Beyoncé deliver a rather impressing catalogue of music this year, she also trekked an outstanding music world tour in her duration of being a first-time mommy. The cover, needless to say, is a well-deserved one.

Sheryl Sandberg, who covered Yoncé’s writeup, had this to say about the diva:

Beyoncé doesn’t just sit at the table. She builds a better one. Beyoncé has insisted that girls “run the world” and declared, “I’m not bossy, I’m the boss.” She raises her voice both on- and offstage to urge women to be independent and lead. In the past year, Beyoncé has sold out the Mrs. Carter Show World Tour while being a full-time mother. Her secret: hard work, honesty and autehnticity. And her answer to the question, What would you do if you weren’t afraid? appears to be “Watch me. I’m about to do it.” Then she adds, “You can too.”

The 2014 TIME’s 100 issue can be found on newsstands now with the full list available on its digital platform HERE. See below her full cover and watch as Beyoncé talks about her biggest influences in the video on the following page.

