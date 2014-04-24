Future Talks Honest, Clarifies “Drunk In Love” Controversy, & More [VIDEO]

This week, Future released his long-awaited sophomore LP, Honest. To build on that, the rapper sat down with veteran journalist Elliott Wilson in the latest installment of his CRWN interview series.

In front of a jam packed Atlanta venue, the hometown favorite discussed a range of matters, including his new album, the side of him that fans aren’t familiar with, early experience with the Dungeon Family, and rhyming alongside Outkast at Coachella 2014. Future also clarified the confusing backstory on his involvement in the making of Beyoncé’s “Drunk In Love.”

The ATLien recalls being in the studio with rapper B.o.B, when producer Detail walked in with news that he was working on a song with Queen Bey. But there was one condition: he wanted Future to lay a reference track.

“It was already pre-wrote and I start doing the little melodies, my melodies that you can pretty much tell from ‘Turn On The Lights,'” Future said. The song that would become “Drunk In Love” was made eight months prior to it was released. “When I was going to put my album out in November, I was going to put ‘Good Morning’ on there,” he continued. The aforementioned song was made, but Future’s album didn’t released as intended, and Beyoncé ended up dropping her self-titled LP in December.

While that’s the story, Future says that he doesn’t know why he isn’t credited on her record. Hear him speak about that and more in the CRWN interview below.

Photo: Myspace