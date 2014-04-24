Models Sue 50 Cent For $11M Over Instagram Defamation [PHOTOS]

Be weary of who you defame on the Internets, because it could possibly end up costing you millions. Case in point, a model is suing 50 Cent for a cool $11 million because allegedly got her blacklballed in the industry via an Instagram post.

Sally Ferriera is the vixen in questions with what seems to be a proper lawyer game.

Reports Page Six:

A Yonkers actress and model slapped 50 cent with a $11 million defamation suit Thursday, claiming the rap star tried to “blacklist” her from future employment by allegedly lying that she leaked photos of a video shoot they did together to the media — photos that led to rumors they were dating. The Manhattan federal court suit says a fuming 50 Cent on March 27 – days after the photos of the “Big Rich Town” video were shot by a “third party” – took to his Instragram account and posted a photo of Sally Ferreira with the text: “WARNING: Do not attempt to work with this thirsty Video bitch [Her name is Sally Ferreira and she’s a model…] she sent photos Of the video shoot to Media takeout Saying I’m in a relationship With her Can anyone say RESHOOT.” Below the picture, 50 Cent – who’s real name is Curtis Jackson III — captioned the post with: “Big FAIL, super thirsty, new shoot this week coming. Unbelievable #smsaudio #Animal Ambition.

Fif deleted the Instagram post in question a few hours later, but the damage had been done. Nothing on the Internets is every truly deleted and sites like Mediatakeout and hot97.com posted the story.

According to Ferreira, three projects she had in the works were put on hold after 50’s post got around. While the Post says her lawsuit is for$11 million, the New York Daily News reports it’s for $5 million.

We’re guessing this will be settled swiftly out of court.

Photo: Instagram