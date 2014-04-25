Lil Boosie Announces Album Title [VIDEO]

Lil Boosie made the best of his most recent trip to New York City by going on a stellar press run. During an appearance on BET’s 106th & Park, the southern rap favorite announced the title of his forthcoming album.

“July 15th, the new album coming out; Boosie album coming out,” reiterated the rapper. It’ll be titled Touchdown 2 Cause Hell, and he describes it as a “serious album.” Boosie also discussed penning a whopping 1000-plus songs while incarcerated and how he selected from the large pool of material to create his project.

“You just gotta try to pick the most explosive records that are going to make this the best album in 10, 20 years,” the Baton Rouge native explained.

Stay tuned for more info about Touchdown 2 Cause Hell and look for Lil Boosie to drop another body of work in December if all goes to plan. Hear the official announcement in the footage below.

—

Photo: BET