Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz & More Attend Spider-Man 2 Premiere In NYC [PHOTOS]

The European premiere of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was only but a glimpse of the star power the flexible superhero can bring to the red carpet. Last Friday, April 25, the entire New York City was covered in web as the entire cast and plenty of other celebrities graced the Ziegfeld Theater.

Kendrick Lamar made the most of his New York trip after performing with his “It’s Own Again” co-star Alicia Keys on The Tonight Show and officially allowed for Hip-Hop to be “in the building.” The soundtrack’s composers in Pharrell and Hans Zimmer were also present.

Jamie Foxx treated the event like “bring-your-kid-to-work-down” as he touted his daughter Annalise around, who had her face painted like Electro, her father’s character in the movie. Real-life couple and film stars Andrew Garfield (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) and Emma Stone (Gwen Stacy) kept it fun and made silly faces on the carpet while Golden Globe winner Paul Giamatti and BET The Game’s Brittany Daniel also accepted invitations.

Check out the pics of all the celebs in the gallery at the Spider-Man 2 premiere, with extra emphasis on Mrs. Keys. She kept it sexy while still maintaining class.

