Lil Jon & DJ Snake ft. Juicy J, 2 Chainz & French Montana – “Turn Down For What (Remix)” [LISTEN]

Lil Jon has found success in a different kind of club music in recent years. That said, his collaborative hit with DJ Snake, “Turn Down For What,” has received a remix treatment that should give it legs in many more club demographics.

Though the song is pretty much the same sonically, the addition of Juicy J, 2 Chainz, and French Montana could make it resonate with more listeners. Given the guest rappers’ history of releasing smash records, you can bet that the trio said the proper things to inspire the “turn up.”

We’ll see if the “Turn Down For What (Remix)” is another win for Lil Jon by the time summer arrives. Until then, enjoy the track for what it is below. Give us your thoughts in the comments section.

Photo: Instagram