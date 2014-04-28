Jay Z & Beyonce Announce ‘On The Run’ Tour & Dates

The Carters are taking their show on the road. Jay Z and Beyoncé officially announced their joint ‘On The Run’ stadium tour.

The tour kicks off June 25 in Miami at Sun Life Stadium and will hit cities like Baltimore, Atlanta, Houston and Seattle before wrapping up in San Francisco at AT&T park on August 5. Pre-sale tickets, if you have a Chase credit or debit card, go on sale tomorrow (April 29) and the general public will be able to cop their seats starting May 2.

In partnership with #BeyGOOD, $1 from every ticket purchase will go to the Shawn Carter Foundation.

