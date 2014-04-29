50 Cent ft. Kidd Kidd – “Everytime I Come Around” [LISTEN]

50 Cent built on his current moment by releasing a new record from his upcoming Animal Ambition LP right on schedule. Titled “Everytime I Come Around,” the cut features frequent collaborator Kidd Kidd.

This track doesn’t have the wider sonic appeal of, say, “Pilot,” nor does it sound as playeristic as “Hold On.” Instead, this is pretty much an album cut by our standards. The catchy chorus ensures that some listeners will be captivated in between verses that 50 spits in double-time. Kidd Kidd anchors the record at the end with a supporting verse.

“Everytime I Come Around” is available for purchase via iTunes. Animal Ambition hits stores on June 3. Stream 50 Cent’s latest release below.

Photo: Instagram