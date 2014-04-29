The Combat Jack Show: The Lil Boosie Episode [LISTEN]

Post-prison Lil Boosie is showing the world the work ethic that made him a southern favorite. During a recent trip to New York City, he appeared on The Combat Jack Show to tell his backstory, recall his time in jail, and discuss matters surrounding his upcoming LP, tentatively titled Touch Down 2 Cause Hell.

Says Combat Jack:

The Tupac of Baton Rouge was in the building looking so clean. Lil Boosie gives us this exclusive on his seven children, his relationship with Pimp C, Webbie, Bun B and Young Jeezy. How freedom feels after being out over a month. And what kept him sane all them years in jail, and where the “Boosie Fade” came from. He’s doing other interviews, but you already know where his best one is coming from. Wipe me down Internets!

Hear Lil Boosie speak more in the audio below.

—

Photo: Instagram