Eminem To Host First-Ever Total Slaughter Rap Battle In NYC

Surprises are often a good thing if you’re a Hip-Hop fan. That said, Shady Records CEO, Eminem, announced his plan to bring the Total Slaughter rap league to New York City this summer.

Rolling Stone followed up on Em’s initial announcement of the rap battle league’s formation with an exclusive interview that details what to expect at the event. Slaughterhouse will also share hosting duties, and perhaps their most famed member, Joe Budden, is actually slated to battle Hollow Da Don.

“I’m a passionate battle fan, so this is something I’ve always thought about doing,” Eminem told Rolling Stone. “I came up battling at the same time I was making records and learning my way around the studio. It’s a little bit different in terms of the kinds of tools you need, but the competitiveness is the same.”

Despite a history of going toe-to-toe with fellow MCs, Em won’t take on any contenders when Total Slaughter hits NYC’s Hammerstein Ballroom on July 12. “I don’t think at this point it would make any sense,” said his manager Paul Rosenberg.

Other bouts on the bill include the long-awaited rematch between Loaded Lux and Murder Mook. A four-part reality series titled Road to Total Slaughter will air on WatchLOUD.com in June preceding the actual showdown. Meet the contestants here and peep the visual promo below.

Photo: Instagram