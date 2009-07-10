Jay-Z Teams Up With Mattel For Rocawear Barbie

In an unprecedented move that displays both the clout of Sean Carter as well as the influence that Hip-Hop has in the mainstream society of the 21st century, Jay-Z and Mattel Incorporated has formed an exclusive partnership that has garnered much praise and adulation as of late.

In celebration of the 10th anniversary of Rocawear, Mattel has released a special collection of Barbie dolls; all are noticeably Black, and all are rocking Rocawear clothing. Created by Damon Dash and Mr. Carter in 1999, Rocawear has grown to become a fashion staple within the Hip-Hop community. Both founders relinquished their shares of the company which induced drastic changes in its management.

Jay-Z sold his share of the fashion company for $204 million in March of 2007 in a deal that allowed him to still hold some authority over the development of products, licensing, and marketing.

Maybe Jay-Z also needs to sit back in during the designing stages because some of the stuff in stores, he wouldn’t be caught dead in. Oh hell, he doesn’t wear it anyway.