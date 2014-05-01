Future Celebrates Honest Debuting At #2 On Billboard In Los Angeles [PHOTOS]

While The Game and T.I. were outside rumbling with the po-po, Future was inside Los Angeles Supperclub celebrating the fact he can still be a presence on the charts. The hitmaker was nabbed by Supreme Team LA to host Supperclub Tuesdays just as his third studio album, Honest reached the #2 spot on the charts.

With the Frozen soundtrack still iced to top slot after the Grammy push, it should definitely be considered a win.

Via Billboard:

Disney’s soundtrack to “Frozen” continues to chill for a 12th week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, while new albums from Iggy Azalea and Future arrive in the top three. Rapper Future sees his sophomore album, “Honest,” launch at No. 2 with 53,000 sold, marking his best sales week and highest-charting album yet. It surpasses the No. 8 debut and peak of his first set, “Pluto,” which bowed with a high of 41,000 in 2012. The biggest hit from “Honest” is “Move That Doh,” featuring Pharrell, Pusha T and Casino. It climbed 15-14 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart dated May 3. Fewer than 1,000 copies behind Future is rapper Iggy Azalea’s debut full-length album, “The New Classic,” which starts at No. 3 with 52,000 sold. “The New Classic” is supported by its current hit single, “Fancy,” featuring Charli XCX, which jumped 37-18 on the Billboard Hot 100 dated May 3. Azalea notched her first Billboard chart hit on July 20, when her song “Work” bowed on the Bubbling Under Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. It would later peak at No. 35 Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs. “The New Classic” is the highest-charting rap album from a woman on the Billboard 200 since Nicki Minaj’s “Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded” debuted at No. 1 on the April 21, 2012 chart. Azalea also logs the highest bow for a female rapper’s first album since Dec. 11, 2010, when Minaj’s first set, “Pink Friday,” entered at No. 2. (“Pink Friday” later rose to No. 1 on the chart dated Feb. 19, 2011.)

Hit the gallery to see pics of Future rubbing elbows in the presence of the likes of Wale, Mally Mal and industry mogul Steve Lobel.

—

Photo: VLex Photos For Six 27 Branding

