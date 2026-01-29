Subscribe
Tesla Discontinuing Model S & Model X Cars To Make Robots

Tesla Discontinuing Flagship Model S & Model X EVs To Build Robots

The news that two models are being discontinued comes on the heels of Tesla's quarterly profits dropping sharply, largely due to declining EV sales and rising costs.

Published on January 29, 2026
  • Bootleg Tony Stark revealed the decision was made to free up space at the company's Fremont factory to begin production of Tesla's Optimus humanoid robot, a clear sign that Musk is beginning his push to turn Tesla into a leader in AI and robotics.
  • Sales for both vehicles have been declining, with Tesla fully shifting its focus to the Model 3 and Model Y.
Andrew Harnik / Tesla / Model S

Elon Musk, aka Phony Stark, is working to make his bootleg I, Robot dreams a reality for his company, Tesla.

Elon Musk announced during an earnings call with investors that Tesla will no longer make its Model S and Model X electric vehicles in the second quarter of 2026.

According to The Verge, no one knew this was coming, resulting in an abrupt end for two of Tesla’s flagship EVs.

Bootleg Tony Stark revealed the decision was made to free up space at the company’s Fremont factory to begin production of Tesla’s Optimus humanoid robot, a clear sign that Musk is beginning his push to turn Tesla into a leader in AI and robotics.

“It’s time to basically bring the Model S and X programs to an end with an honorable discharge, because we’re really moving into a future that is based on autonomy,” Musk said. “So if you’re interested in buying a Model S and X, now would be the time to order it.”

The Model S was Tesla’s first luxury sedan, released in 2012, and the Model X, the SUV best known for its gull-wing doors, was introduced in 2015.

Sales for both vehicles have been declining, with Tesla fully shifting its focus to the Model 3 and Model Y.

Tesla Profits Decline Sharply

The news that two models are being discontinued comes on the heels of Tesla’s quarterly profits dropping sharply, largely due to declining EV sales and rising costs.

Musk can also blame himself, because the once popular company among liberals suffered due to Musk aligning himself with Donald Trump, and spouting White nationaliist rhetoric on his sh*tty platform X.

The reactions to Tesla’s decision to shift its focus from cars to AI and robots have been met with plenty of criticism on social media.

You can see what the people are saying below.

