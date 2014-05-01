Action Bronson Announces 5-Date Euro Tour In Hilarious Promo [VIDEO]

If Action Bronson wasn’t a rapper, he could easily find his footing in comedy. You’ll agree after watching this hilarious promo video visual for his upcoming five-date UK tour.

Bronson channels his inner Morris Day as a pair of men take a Jerome-esque while backing him with theatrics. One man has a prowess for dancing and his counterpart is an “accomplished” magician. As if that doesn’t sound preposterous enough, Bronsolino’s hilarious quotes take the clip over the edge.

The tour kicks off on May 12 in Manchester and comes to a close in London on May 17. See the dates and locations, as well as the funny video below.

Action Bronson UK Tour Dates:

5/12 — Manchester @ Academy 2

5/13 — Liverpool @ The Kazimier

5/14 — Bristol @ 02 Academy

5/16 — Birmingham @ Institute

5/17 — London @ Forum

