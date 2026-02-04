Subscribe
Floyd Mayweather Sues Showtime For $340M

Floyd Mayweather is seeking $340 million in damages from the Showtime cable network over what his side framed as "financial fraud."

Published on February 4, 2026
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Clippers Game

Floyd Mayweather finds himself embroiled in a legal battle with the Showtime cable network over what his side alleges is “financial fraud.” In court documents filed in California, Floyd Mayweather claims that Showtime and a former manager finagled hundreds of millions of dollars from him as he now seeks $340 million in damages.

Deadline reported on Floyd Mayweather’s lawsuit against Showtime, stating that thefraud and unjust enrichment matter was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on February 3.

A portion of the filing asserts the claim that Mayweather is suing Showtime because of”hundreds of millions of dollars in the misappropriated funds and damages resulting from a long-running and elaborate scheme of financial fraud.”

The suit names Mayweather’s former manager, Al Haymon, who he says masterminded the scheme to defraud the celebrated boxer out of owed monies. Mayweather’s suit also alleges that Haymon worked alongside former Showtime Sports president Stephen Espinoza.

Floyd Mayweather’s attorney Bobby Samini shared a statment to TMZ Sports regarding the lawsuit.

“Floyd is one of boxing’s biggest pay-per-view draws. He generated hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue for Showtime. Mr. Mayweather now takes this fight to the courtroom to recover what he rightfully earned. Retiring undefeated at 50-0, Mr. Mayweather will go the distance in the courtroom just as he has in the ring,” Samini wrote.

Photo: Getty

