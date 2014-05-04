Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Gets More Security Because Of Lil Scrappy

The new season of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta starts tomorrow (May 5), and it will feature plenty of extra security. One reason is because Lil Scrappy recently got wine hurled into his face.

Reports TMZ:

“Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” producers are making cutbacks on bloodshed by increasing security during shoots, and Lil Scrappy can testify … it’s already saved him from brawling with a FEMALE co-star.



Sources close to production tell TMZ … Scrappy and a new cast member named Erica Pinkett had to be separated by the new security force after she threw wine in his face during a dinner this week.



We’re told producers have added security — it’s now one guard for every cast member — on all shoot to keep things from getting “too ratchet.”



We’re also told it isn’t just cast-on-cast violence they’re guarding against … it’s also civilians trying to attack stars.

Reality television is just too real [sarcasm].

Also, was Scrappy really going to put hands on a woman if security didn’t intervene?

—

Photo: VH1