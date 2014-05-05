2 Chainz Cops Plea In Sizzurp Case, Gets Probation

Wearing a crispy white short in court, 2 Chainz copped a plea in his felony drug possession case. In exchange for pleading guilty to misdemeanor drug possession, the Hair Weave Killer got hit with probation.

The Atlanta rapper coolly answered the questions he was asked and even got a present out of the deal.

Reports TMZ:

2 Chainz is one cool cat … coming face-to-face with a judge in a FELONY drug case and not only blowing kisses in court, but wooing the judge over to the point hizzoner gave Chainz some bling.



The rapper copped a plea in his drug case — where he was busted at LAX last June for carrying codeine in one of his bags.



Chainz, with his lawyer, Leonard Levine, pled guilty to misdemeanor drug possession and that’s all she wrote.



He got probation, but he got something else. Judge Keith Schwartz gave Chainz a sobriety bracelet.

Clearly, 2 Chainz’s lawyer game is thorough.