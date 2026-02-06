Subscribe
Close
News

Baes & Baddies: Meet Sultry Sports Reporter Janerika Owens

Baes & Baddies: Meet Sultry Sports Reporter Janerika Owens

Sports journalist Janerika Owens turned heads this week during media day events surrounding the upcoming Super Bowl LX clash.

Published on February 6, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

14th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals

Janerika Owens is no stranger to making an entrance, having dazzled in several public appearances in her role as a sports journalist and reporter. This week, Janerika Owens turned heads during a Super Bowl LX media day event in a stunning outfit, adding to her growing lore as a style maven to watch.

From what we learned of Janerika Owens online, she is a graduate of the University of Georgia, obtaining a degree in sports journalism from the institution. Owens, reportedly 25, has covered college football, the NBA, and other sports.

What landed Owens on the radar of many was her appearance at the Seattle Seahawks media day in a daring number that either was the best outfit some have ever seen, or sparked criticism for showing more skin than most would see at such an event.

From what we observed over the years, Owens is unapologetic about her fashion choices and, for what it’s worth, she could easily launch a career in the world of fashion and style.

But it isn’t just dazzling looks for Owens. She takes her craft seriously and is angling for higher heights in her career beyond going viral online. She’s been all over Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara in the Bay Area, grabbing interviews with some of the upcoming big game’s biggest names.

With the headline-grabbing looks and dedication to the craft, this won’t be the last we hear of Janerika Owens.

Check out the gallery below. Visit the Baes & Baddies archive for other beauties you might have missed.

Photo: Getty

Related Tags

baes & baddies Sports Super Bowl

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Dallas Mavericks v Philadelphia 76ers

    Ranking The Biggest NBA Trades In 2026

    Cassius Life

    Donald Trump Shares Racist Video Depicting The Obamas As Apes, Social Media Rips Him Apart

    Cassius Life
    Ciara, Gayle King, and Druski at the NFL Honors

    Seen On The Super Bowl Scene: Ciara, Gayle King, Druski & More Celebs Cheer On Ballers At The NFL Honors

    Bossip
    Amazon Music Presents A$AP Rocky Songline Live

    A$AP Rocky Smoothly Sidesteps A Kid’s Question About Marrying Rihanna: 'You Want Rihanna, Huh?'

    Bossip
    Trending
    Aspen Kartier
    Celebrity  |  Written By Sammy Approved

    Who Is Aspen Kartier & Why Did She Get Banned From Twitch?

    Comment
    US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMYS-AWARD-ARRIVALS
    8 Items
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Trevor Noah Roasts Nicki Minaj & More During Grammys Hosting Gig

    Comment
    Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Remy Ma Brings The Heat Rocking A Red Bikini & Fur Coat During Winter Storm

    Comment
    Entertainment  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Grammy Awards: Kendrick Lamar Wins Best Rap Album, Clipse Win Best Rap Performance

    Comment
    2026 Sundance Film Festival - Power Of Story: On Legacy
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Ta-Nehisi Coates Suggests Trump Is Building “White Supremacist Army”

    Comment
    Trending
    White House Coverage
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Martin Berrios

    Phony Stark aka Elon Musk Downplays Epstein Files After “Wildest Party” Email Revealed

    Comment
    2025 Tacos And Tequila Festival
    News  |  Written By Weso

    The King Is Back: T.I. Drops New Music And Reveals Fresh Cut

    Comment
    WWE 2K26
    20 Items
    Games  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    The Best In The World, CM Punk, Lands Cover of ‘WWE 2K26’ Standard Edtion

    Comment
    Megan Thee Stallion x 'The Fall And Rise Of Reggie Dinkins'
    Television  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Megan Thee Stallion Flirts With Daniel Radcliffe In New Trailer For ‘The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins’

    Comment
    2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    d4vd’s Friend, Streamer Neo Langston, Testifies Before Grand Jury In Celeste Rivas Case

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close