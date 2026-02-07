Subscribe
JD Vance Booed During Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

JD Vance Loudly Booed On The World Stage During 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

When JD Vance and his wife were shown on the stadium's Jumbotron, a loud chorus of boos rang out as Vance and his wife smiled through the moment while waving miniature American flags.

February 6, 2026
TOPSHOT-OLY-2026-MILANO CORTINA-OPENING
ALEXANDER NEMENOV / JD Vance

Donald Trump always claims that America is now more respected now that he’s back in office, but that is far from the truth after what happened to Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha, in Milan at the Winter Olympics.

At San Siro Stadium in Milan, American athletes received a warm welcome as they entered the venue during the Parade of Nations during the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, but that wasn’t the case for the eyeliner-abusing Vice President of the United States.

When JD Vance and his wife were shown on the stadium’s Jumbotron, a loud chorus of boos rang out as Vance and his wife smiled through the moment while waving miniature American flags.

The U.S., led by speed skater Erin Jackson, was the third-to-last country to enter, before France, which will host the Winter Olympics in 2023, and the current host country, Italy, which signals the end of the Parade of Nations.

Of course, social media didn’t miss the opportunity to further clown Vance.

Donald Trump and J.D. Vance have RUINED America’s reputation on the global stage. We are now BOOED and LAUGHED at by the world! Total disgrace,” wrote California Governor Gavin Newsom’s press office account on X, formerly Twitter.

Another user wrote, “Most pathetic man in American politics today and it isn’t even fucking close.”

“I’m proud to be an American. Proud of what America has stood for. It’s an embarrassment what the current Administration has done to our branding on the world stage. Abandoning Ukraine, backing away from our global alliances, capitulating to the Mullahs in Iran. An embarrassment,” another post read.

Welp.

We are always here for JD Vance getting booed. You can see more reactions below.

