Iggy Azalea Snaps Scantily Clad Flick With Rita Ora [PHOTOS]

Though Rita Ora will have a hard time following last week’s racy photo shoot with Terry Richardson, she does show a little more skin in a photo that surfaced today. Credit the harmless flick to fellow foreign artist Iggy Azalea, who posted an image of the Roc Nation artist in her underwear.

It sounds a lot worst than it is (it’s definitely milder than what she and Richardson produced), but the thirst mongers are sure to react at the sight of the beauty exposed. The image came in context of a flurry of pics posted by Azalea. Needless to say that she didn’t look bad herself.

See what all the hubbub is about after the jump, as well as a few images from each artists’ thirst trapping past on Instagram.

Photo: Instagram

