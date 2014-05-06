50 Cent ft. Jadakiss & Kidd Kidd – “Irregular Heartbeat” [LISTEN]

It’s all business on the newest 50 Cent track from his upcoming Animal Ambition album. Titled “Irregular Heartbeat,” the record features Jadakiss and Kidd Kidd.

According to the trio, a lot of guys aren’t bred for the street life, though that doesn’t stop these perpetrators from living it. “You a p*ssy, you scared; I can hear your heartbeat/Why the f*ck would you come around here; I can hear your heartbeat,” chants 50 on the chorus.

The Queens rapper’s monotone delivery gives his verse a startling effect in a way that’s the polar opposite of comedic. Jada and Kidd Kidd are a lot more aggressive while rhyming, but that energy also adds to the overall effect of the record.

50 Cent’s Animal Ambition LP hits retailers on June 3. Pre-order it on iTunes now. Stream “Irregular Heartbeat” below.

[via HHNM]

Photo: Instagram