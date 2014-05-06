Diggy ft. Trevor Jackson – “My Girl” [LISTEN]

It’s been a while since we heard from Diggy (please don’t say the Simmons), but the young spitter returns today (May 6) with the Trevor Jackson-assisted “My Girl.”

The track has a vintage feel that’s inspired by funk and soul. That inspires some lovey-dovey lines from Diggy, who flexes his wordplay on the cut. We personally hear a current rap favorite’s influence in his flow, but we’ll let you be the judge.

Stream “My Girl” below. Purchase the cut via iTunes.

Photo: Instagram