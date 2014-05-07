Freddie Gibbs & The Worlds Freshest ft. Sir Michael Rocks – “I Wanna Do It” [LISTEN]

The Madlib-produced Piñata will be a hard act to follow, but Freddie Gibbs is back in motion with his second collab project of the year, The Tonite Show. With The Worlds Freshest serving as co-pilot, fans receive “I Wanna Do It,” featuring Sir Michael Rocks, a few days ahead of the full release.

This kind of music is specially crafted for a proper car playlist. The talk is purely playeristic and the instrumental only accentuates that tone. Backed by a simple chorus, this tune’s true appeal is that it’s a smooth listen.

Stream Gansta Gibbs’ “I Wanna Do It” below. The Tonite Show is due out May 13.

—

Photo: Power 105.1