President Donald Trump Employs “I Have Black Friends” Trope

Conservative commentator Mila Joy shared a video of President Donald Trump alongside Black stars to decry claims of bigotry

Published on February 12, 2026
Sean Combs And Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has been met with complaints of racism and bigotry, most especially after posting an offensive meme depicting the Obamas as monkeys. Conservative commentator Mila Joy attempted to sanitize President Donald Trump by sharing a video of him alongside Black celebrities, including one serving time behind bars.

On Truth Social, Mila Joy shared a post titled “A Timeline of Trump’s bigotry” in an attempt to keep the heat off President Trump after the social media gaffe featuring President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama.

The clip featured Will Smith, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Oprah Winfrey, Rev. Al Sharpton, Michael Jackson, and more. Also in the clip were Sean “Diddy” Combs and Russell Simmons, two former music executives who have been beleaguered by claims of sexual assault and violence.

The video also features a flattering speech where he praised Black soldiers who fought in the American Revolution, of course, failing to mention that these soldiers were enslaved and forced by their white masters to take to the battlefield.

He also mentioned Black World War II soldiers, who fought abroad but had their basic human rights stripped from them in their homeland. Someone should also remind the president of the Battle of Bamber Bridge in 1943.

Despite the seemingly ham-fisted approach to sanewash Trump’s frequent jabs at Black Americans in the video, President Trump reshared the clip on Truth Social. Patting himself on the back, Trump quoted the post and added, “How quickly people forget. So sad! President DJT.”

Is this President Donald Trump employing the trope that he can’t be racist because he has, or had, Black friends? Sound off in the comments.

Photo: Getty

