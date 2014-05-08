CLOSE
Alicia Keys Is Crowned The New Face Of Givenchy Fragrance

Alicia Keys has been crowned as the new face of Givenchy Fragrance, announced the luxury French brand on Wednesday, May 7.

The Grammy Award-winning songstress took to her Twitter platform to deliver the exciting news. “So proud to be part of the @ParfumsGivenchy family! Much love & Divine engery! Love forever, Alicia,” wrote Keys.

The deal, which is set to launch its campaign and perfume set in Ssptember, marks the artist’s first-ever beauty contract. “Givenchy has long been one of the world’s most iconic luxury fashion houses, and a personal favorite of mine,” said Keys to WWD.

The “It’s On Again” singer is added to an A-list catalogue of celebs that have previously served as spokespeople for Givenchy Fragrance ads, including the likes of Justin Timberlake, Amanda Seyfried and Uma Thurman.

Congrats the girl on fire.

Photo: WENN

