Frank Ocean Performs At 2014 MET Gala [VIDEOS]

As usual the stars were out at the 2014 MET Gala in New York on Monday, May 5. Though the public’s focus is on the good, the bad, and the ugliest fashion choices, attendees were treated to the buttery smooth vocals of Grammy winner Frank Ocean.

Backed by an all-female orchestra, the Odd Future singer-songwriter performed a medley of fan favorites from his debut album channel ORANGE. Ocean’s voice was spot-on, as shown in a bevy of videos posted on Instagram. Our only gripe is that he didn’t reveal any new material from his highly anticipated sophomore release, but let’s hope that this happens sooner than later.

Below you’ll find the first of a few clips of Frank Ocean’s performance. See the remainder of visuals on the following pages.

Photo: Instagram/Andres Otero/WENN.com

